Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 05:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 3 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $981.410 million, which is 13.98 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $7018.956 million during July-September (2023-24), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 26.42 percent to $633.374 million in three months of this year from $501.000 million during last year while exports to Afghanistan also surged to $128.533 million from $127.157 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh however decreased by 38.28 percent to $144.506 million this year from $234.144 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka also dipped by 17.72 percent to $72.192 million from $87.

743.

The exports to India decreased to $0.044 million from $0.101 million in the previous year.

Exports to Nepal declined by 5.34 percent to $0.797 million from 0.842 million while to Maldives increased by 11.97 percent to $1.964 million from 1.754 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $2833.387 million during the period under review as compared to $3323.131 million during last year, showing a decline of 14.73 percent.

The imports from China during July-September 2023-24 were recorded at $2744.241 million against the $3233.046 million during July-September 2022-23, showing a decrease of 15.11 percent during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India are worth $46.602 million against the imports of $46.499 million, an increase of 21.72 percent while imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 87.08 percent from $8.160 million to $1.054 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed a 2.60 percent increase from $15.467 million to $15.870 million whereas Pakistan imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 19.822 million from $15.468 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decrease of 79.56 percent from $0.137 million to $0.028 million, it added.

