ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased by 6.64 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $3.101 billion, which is 14.21 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $21.820 billion during July-February (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decrease of 10.54 per cent from $1895.959 million last year to $1695.941 million this year whereas exports to Afghanistan surged to $592.840 million from $321.754 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 26.48 per cent to $525.133 million this year from $415.167 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 4.63 per cent to $279.

295 million from $266.930.

The exports to Nepal decreased to $1.693 million from $2.160 million in the previous year.

Pakistan exports to Maldives increased by 2.15 per cent to $6.127 million from $5.998 million while exports to India increased to $0.404 million from $0.230 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $10.462 billion during the period under review as compared to $8.316 billion during last year, showing an increase of 25.79 per cent.

The imports from China during July-February 2024-25 were recorded at $10.188 billion against the $8.094 billion during July- February 2023-24, showing an increase of 25.86 per cent.

Among other countries, imports from India increased to $157.523 million from $138.616 million whereas imports from Afghanistan also increased by 232.46 per cent from $5.477 million to $ 18.209 million.

Imports from Sri Lanka surged by 3.28 per cent from $38.655 million to $39.923 million whereas imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 56.394 million from $38.771 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country were recorded at $1.386 million as compared to $ 0.190 million last year, it added.