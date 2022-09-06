UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Rupee Continues To Lose Value Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:31 PM

The latest reports say that the rupee has fallen by Rs1.56 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value against the US dollar for the third consecutive session.
The latest reports say that the rupee has fallen by Rs1.56 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
The State Bank of Pakistan says that the local currency has closed at Rs221.42 per dollar, having depreciated 0.70 per cent.


According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the US dollar, on the other hands, is being traded at Rs232 to Rs 234 in the open market.
Just a day before, the US dollar continued upward trajectory in the exchange market, though, it had made a minor gain against the local currency despite that Pakistan secured a US$1.

16 billion loan tranche from the IMF.
The forex dealers say in interbank, the Dollar traded at Rs219.47 after a hike in value against rupee by Rs0.49 while banks were selling it for Rs219.80.

In open market, the greenback traded between Rs225 and Rs227.
The rupee faced a setback on Friday after it shed its value against US dollar in the interbank on Friday, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

