UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan’s Rupee Goes Up By Rs 0. 16 Against USD

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:11 PM

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

The greenback is being traded at Rs 159.75 which will eventually ease pressure of debt payment of Pakistan by 860 billion rupees.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4rd, 2020) Pakistan’s rupee went Rs 0.16 up after the US Dollar in interbank declined to its lowest level in almost six months on Wednesday.

According to the details, the greenback is being traded at Rs 159.75.

The dollar fell by 8.68 rupee since its high of 168.43 on August 26.

This development devalued the USD which will eventually ease pressure of debt payment of Pakistan by 860 billion rupees.

Yesterday, the US dollar fell below Rs 160-mark against the Pakistani rupee in the Currency market.

The interbank closing exchange rate was 159.97.

The greenback depreciated by Rs0.13 to Rs159.98 against the local currency in the inter-bank market, a record low in last five months.

On Nov 2, the US dollar had finished at Rs 160.11 against the Pakistani rupee.

PTI government had introduced the market-based flexible exchange rate system after four years of a fixed value.

Earlier this year, rupee value saw the historic low of Rs 168 as Pakistan transitioned to the market-determined exchange rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar United States Dollars August Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

3 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

10 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

26 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.