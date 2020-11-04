Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

(@fidahassanain)

The greenback is being traded at Rs 159.75 which will eventually ease pressure of debt payment of Pakistan by 860 billion rupees.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4rd, 2020) Pakistan’s rupee went Rs 0.16 up after the US Dollar in interbank declined to its lowest level in almost six months on Wednesday.

According to the details, the greenback is being traded at Rs 159.75.

The dollar fell by 8.68 rupee since its high of 168.43 on August 26.

This development devalued the USD which will eventually ease pressure of debt payment of Pakistan by 860 billion rupees.

Yesterday, the US dollar fell below Rs 160-mark against the Pakistani rupee in the Currency market.

The interbank closing exchange rate was 159.97.

The greenback depreciated by Rs0.13 to Rs159.98 against the local currency in the inter-bank market, a record low in last five months.

On Nov 2, the US dollar had finished at Rs 160.11 against the Pakistani rupee.

PTI government had introduced the market-based flexible exchange rate system after four years of a fixed value.

Earlier this year, rupee value saw the historic low of Rs 168 as Pakistan transitioned to the market-determined exchange rate.