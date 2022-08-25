UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Seafood Exports Surge By 30 Percent In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan's exports of fish and fish preparations surged by 30.02 percent in July 2022 as against the same period of the last year

Pakistan's exports of fish and fish preparations surged by 30.02 percent in July 2022 as against the same period of the last year.

The seafood exports were registered at 18.506 million U.S. Dollars in July 2022 against the exports of 14.233 million U.S.

The seafood exports were registered at 18.506 million U.S. Dollars in July 2022 against the exports of 14.233 million U.S.

dollars in July 2021, extending a growth of 30.02 percent, according to China's state media.

In terms of quantity, the exports went up by 18.47 percent from 6,802 metric tons in July 2021 to 8,058 metric tons in July 2022.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports went down by 54.43 percent when compared to the exports of 40.608 million U.S. dollars in June 2022, the PBS data said.

More Stories From Business

