UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Service Exports Up 17 Percent In FY 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan's service exports up 17 percent in FY 2021-22

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan recorded an increase of 17.20 percent in service exports during the fiscal year 2021-22 compared with the previous fiscal year.

The country's exports of service during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at 6.97 billion U.S. Dollars against exports of 5.95 billion U.S. dollars during July-June (2020-21), China.org.

cn reported by quoting figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, service exports during the month of June 2022 grew by 11.75 percent to 646.01 million U.S. dollars against exports of 578.10 million U.S. dollars during June 2021.

Meanwhile, the statistics revealed that service imports rose by 43.5 percent, growing from 8.46 billion U.S. dollars in the fiscal year 2020-21 to 12.14 billion U.S. dollars during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

53 minutes ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

11 hours ago
 Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.