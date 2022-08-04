BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan recorded an increase of 17.20 percent in service exports during the fiscal year 2021-22 compared with the previous fiscal year.

The country's exports of service during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at 6.97 billion U.S. Dollars against exports of 5.95 billion U.S. dollars during July-June (2020-21), China.org.

cn reported by quoting figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, service exports during the month of June 2022 grew by 11.75 percent to 646.01 million U.S. dollars against exports of 578.10 million U.S. dollars during June 2021.

Meanwhile, the statistics revealed that service imports rose by 43.5 percent, growing from 8.46 billion U.S. dollars in the fiscal year 2020-21 to 12.14 billion U.S. dollars during the fiscal year 2021-22.