UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Sesame Seed Export To China Up Around 48% In Jan-May 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Pakistan's sesame seed export to China up around 48% in Jan-May 2022

Pakistan's sesame seed export to China surged to $50.32 million in the first five months of the current year 2022, showing a growth of 47.41 percent on a year-on-year basis, said Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's sesame seed export to China surged to $50.32 million in the first five months of the current year 2022, showing a growth of 47.41 percent on a year-on-year basis, said Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan in China.

He said that according to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), China imported 33846.15 tons of sesame seed, an increase of 21.35% by volume worth USD 50.32 million. In the same period last year it was 27890.873 tons worth 34.07 million USD.

The Commercial Counsellor told China Economic Net that normally there is a trend of cultivating traditional crops like wheat and rice, but now the Pakistani farmers are also getting knowledge of high-end and high-price products like sesame seed. They are also learning cultivation methods , so hopefully Pakistan is going to be the top exporter of sesame seeds to China in coming years.

Badar said that Pakistan's sesame seeds export to China achieved a historical figure of 92516.55 tons, $120.44 million in 2021, making China one of the main destinations of sesame seeds export from Pakistan.

"In Pakistan, sesame oil is not used habitually. It is usually used in bakery products or blowouts on naan. However, it has never stopped the market demand for sesame products. The majority of sesames have been exported to the world", Badar stated.

He further said that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) data showed that China imported overall 615510.43 tons of sesame seeds worth around $918 million from different parts of the world.

Niger, with 150037.512 tons sesame seeds worth $225.34 million, making the country the largest seller to China in the first five months of 2022, followed by Togo with $156.12 million and Sudan with $144.33 million. Pakistan ranked seven and by worth sharing around 5.47 percent of total exports to China in the first five months of this year.

� It is to be noted that Pakistan's exports to China crossed $1.605 billion in the first five months of this year, up 5.42 percent year on year. The total volume of trade between China and Pakistan increased nearly 19 percent, amounting to $12.06billion as compared to 2021, which was $10.14 billion due to COVID-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports China Oil Same Togo Sudan United States Dollars Market From Wheat Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

CTO takes notice of overcharging, overloading in P ..

CTO takes notice of overcharging, overloading in PSVs

15 seconds ago
 SSWMB declares emergency in wake of rain forecast

SSWMB declares emergency in wake of rain forecast

20 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits BVH, bus stand, animal sale po ..

Commissioner visits BVH, bus stand, animal sale point

3 minutes ago
 China to further strengthen economic, trade, inves ..

China to further strengthen economic, trade, investment cooperation with Pakista ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner ensures facilities for traders, buyer ..

Commissioner ensures facilities for traders, buyers in cattle markets

3 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved, one held

Blind murder case solved, one held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.