Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach $13.53 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$13,534.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $8,186.1 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 541 million to US$ 8,186.1 million mainly due to external debt repayments during the week ended on July 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,348 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on July 14, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$14,065.3 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$8,727.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$5,338.1 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank July Million

Recent Stories

KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism inciden ..

KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism incidents

3 minutes ago
 White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's P ..

White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's Pushback Over Biden Impeachment ..

3 minutes ago
 RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

22 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate hikes

3 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

16 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

16 minutes ago
Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: D ..

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Cana ..

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

16 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

16 minutes ago
 No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

27 minutes ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

28 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves writing off Rs. 7.2 bn loan ..

Sindh cabinet approves writing off Rs. 7.2 bn loans, launches e- projects of BoR ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business