The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$13,534.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $8,186.1 million

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 541 million to US$ 8,186.1 million mainly due to external debt repayments during the week ended on July 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,348 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on July 14, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$14,065.3 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$8,727.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$5,338.1 million.