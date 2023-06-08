UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach $9.33 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.33 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$9,334.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$3,912.2 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$9,334.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$3,912.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$179 million to US$3,912.

2 million due to external debt repayment in the week ended on June 02, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5,422.6 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 26, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$9,513 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$4,090.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$5,422.3 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank May June Million

Recent Stories

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

27 seconds ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

4 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

4 minutes ago
 Significant growth witnessed in Tax, IT, agricultu ..

Significant growth witnessed in Tax, IT, agriculture sectors

31 seconds ago
 UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.