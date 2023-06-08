(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$9,334.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$3,912.2 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$9,334.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$3,912.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$179 million to US$3,912.

2 million due to external debt repayment in the week ended on June 02, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5,422.6 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 26, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$9,513 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$4,090.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$5,422.3 million.