KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,378.2 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,018.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank increased by US$ 107 million to US$ 4,018.

7 million in the week ended on June 09, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,359.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on June 02, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,334.8 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 3,912.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,422.6 million.