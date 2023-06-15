UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach $9.378 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.378 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,378.2 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,018.7 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,378.2 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,018.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank increased by US$ 107 million to US$ 4,018.

7 million in the week ended on June 09, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,359.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on June 02, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,334.8 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 3,912.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,422.6 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank June Million

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

32 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

32 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

27 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

27 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

46 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.