Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach $9.5 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.5 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,513 million as of May 26 while reserves held by the central bank reached US$4,090.7 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,513 million as of May 26 while reserves held by the central bank reached US$4,090.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$102 million to US$4,090.

7 million due to external debt repayment in the week ending on May 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5,422.3 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 19, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,731.1 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$4,193 million while net foreign reserves held bycommercial banks were US$5,538.1 million.

