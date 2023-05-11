(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,990.4 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,383.4 million

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$ 74 million to US$ 4,383.

4 million due to external debt repayment during the week ended on May 05, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,607 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on April 28, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 10,043.2 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,457.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,586 million.