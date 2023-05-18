UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 9.937 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.937 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,937.5 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at US$ 4,311.9 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,937.5 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at US$ 4,311.9 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$ 72 million to US$ 4,311.

9 million due to external debt repayment in the week ending on May 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,625.6 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 5, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,990.4 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,383.4 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,607 million.

