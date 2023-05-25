UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 9.73 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,731.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at US$ 4,193 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,731.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at US$ 4,193 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$ 119 million to US$ 4,193.

0 million due to external debt repayment in the week ended on May 19.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,538.1 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on May 12, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country were US$ 9,937.5 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,311.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,625.6 million.

