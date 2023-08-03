Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 13.46 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.46 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,463.7 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $ 8,153.8 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,463.7 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $ 8,153.8 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 32 million to $ 8,153.

8 million on account of debt repayments during the week ending on July 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,309.9 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on July 21, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,534.1 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 8,186.1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,348 million.

