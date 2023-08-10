Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 13.33 Billion

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.33 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,339.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $ 8,043.4 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,339.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $ 8,043.4 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 110 million to $ 8,043.

4 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on August 04, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,295.7 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on July 27, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,463.7 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 8,153.8 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,309.9 million.

