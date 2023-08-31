Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 13.17 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 09:03 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,171.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $ 7,849.3 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,171.1 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $ 7,849.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 81 million to $ 7,849.

3 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on August 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,321.8 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on August 18, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,248.4 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,930.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,317.9 million.

APP

