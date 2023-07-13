(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 9,838.5 million as of July 07, 2023 while inflows of $ 4.2 billion were received from Saudi Arabia, UAE and IMF to be incorporated in the central bank's reserves report in the coming week.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 61 million to US$ 4,524.0 million as of July 07, 2023.

Subsequently, during the current week, SBP received an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; $1.

0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and around $1.2 billion from IMF, the SBP spokesperson informed adding that the inflows would be reflected in SBP's foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 14-Jul-2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,314.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on June 30, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,745.5 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,462.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,282.8 million.