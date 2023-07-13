Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Rise Above $ 9.83 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $ 9.83 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 9,838.5 million as of July 07, 2023 while inflows of $ 4.2 billion were received from Saudi Arabia, UAE and IMF to be incorporated in the central bank's reserves report in the coming week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 9,838.5 million as of July 07, 2023 while inflows of $ 4.2 billion were received from Saudi Arabia, UAE and IMF to be incorporated in the central bank's reserves report in the coming week.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 61 million to US$ 4,524.0 million as of July 07, 2023.

Subsequently, during the current week, SBP received an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; $1.

0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and around $1.2 billion from IMF, the SBP spokesperson informed adding that the inflows would be reflected in SBP's foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 14-Jul-2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,314.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on June 30, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,745.5 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,462.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,282.8 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan UAE Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia June July From Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

2 minutes ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

27 seconds ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

3 minutes ago
 ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

28 seconds ago
 Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagi ..

Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagiarism

30 seconds ago
 Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities ..

Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities

31 seconds ago
Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries F ..

Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries Facing Humanitarian Crisis - Go ..

33 seconds ago
 IDB president assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB president assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2 ..

Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2050

17 minutes ago
 Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah inaugurates ..

Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah inaugurates women's police station

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Reminds Sri Lankan Counterpart of ..

Russia's Lavrov Reminds Sri Lankan Counterpart of Invitation to Visit Moscow

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead t ..

UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead to Positive Outcome for Grain A ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business