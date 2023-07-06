Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Rise To $ 9.74 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 9,745.5 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,462.7 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 9,745.5 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,462.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 393 million to US$ 4,462.

7 million 'mainly due to receipt of official GoP inflows' as of June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,282.8 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on June 23, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves hold by the country was US$ 9,340.8 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,069.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,270.9 million.

