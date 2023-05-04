UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Stood Above $10 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves stood above $10 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 10,043.2 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,457.2 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 10,043.2 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,457.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by US$ 6 million to reach US$ 4,457.

2 million in the week ended on April 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,586 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on April 20, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$10,024.3 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,462.8 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,561.5 million.

