Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.93 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,931.8 million as of November 01, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,174.6 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,931.8 million as of November 01, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,174.6 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 18 million to $ 11,174.

6 million during the week ended on November 01, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 4,757.2 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on October 25, 2024, were $ 16,049 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,156.4 million while $ 4,892.6 million were held by commercial banks.

