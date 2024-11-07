Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.93 Billion
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,931.8 million as of November 01, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,174.6 million
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,931.8 million as of November 01, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,174.6 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 18 million to $ 11,174.
6 million during the week ended on November 01, 2024.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 4,757.2 million during the week under review, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on October 25, 2024, were $ 16,049 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,156.4 million while $ 4,892.6 million were held by commercial banks.
