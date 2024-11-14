Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.96 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:22 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,965.5 million as of November 08, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,258.6 million
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 84 million to $ 11,258.
6 million during the week ended on November 08, 2024.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 4,706.9 million during the week under review, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 01, 2024, were $ 15,931.8 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,174.6 million while $ 4,757.2 million were held by the commercial banks.
