Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.95 Billion

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,947.9 million as of February 14 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan recorded as $ 11,201.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,947.9 million as of February 14 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan recorded as $ 11,201.5 million.

The liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 35 million to $ 11,201.

5 million during the week ended on February 14, 2025, the SBP reported on Thursday in a statement about the country's liquid foreign reserves position.

The breakup of the foreign reserves further shows that commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,746.4 million during the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 07, 2025, were $ 15,862.6 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,166.6 million while net reserves of $ 4,696 million were held by commercial banks.

