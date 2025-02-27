Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.93 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,925.7 million as of February 21 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,222.4 million.
“During the week ended on 21-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11,222.4 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly liquid foreign reserves position statement.
Meanwhile, the commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,703.3 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 14, 2025, were $ 15,947.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,201.5 million while net reserves of $ 4,746.4 million were held by commercial banks.
