Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.93 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,925.7 million as of February 21 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,222.4 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,925.7 million as of February 21 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,222.4 million.

“During the week ended on 21-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11,222.4 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly liquid foreign reserves position statement.

Meanwhile, the commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,703.3 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 14, 2025, were $ 15,947.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,201.5 million while net reserves of $ 4,746.4 million were held by commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

24 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

53 minutes ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

54 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to empower local government syst ..

Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar ..

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements ..

Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financi ..

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

1 hour ago
 Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive s ..

Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches communit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture implements National Framework ..

Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..

1 hour ago
 Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakis ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business