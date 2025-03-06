Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.87 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 07:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,873.8 million as of February 28 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,249.5 million.
“During the week ended on 28-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 27 million to US$ 11,249.5 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly liquid foreign reserves position statement.
Meanwhile, the commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,624.3 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 21, 2025, were $ 15,925.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,222 million while net reserves of $ 4,703.3 million were held by commercial banks.
