Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.58 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:43 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan recorded as US$ 15,579.7 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves amounting to $ 10,676.3 million in the week ended on March 28, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan recorded as US$ 15,579.7 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves amounting to $ 10,676.3 million in the week ended on March 28, 2025.

The central bank, Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position as of 28 March 2025, stated that SBP held reserves increased by $ 70 million to $ 10,676.3 million during the week.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded as $ 4,903.4 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review shown.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 21, 2025, were $ 15,551 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves were recorded as $ 10,606.8 million while the other $ 4,944.2 million were held by the commercial banks.

More Stories From Business