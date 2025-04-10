(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rose to US$ 15,752.7 million during the week ended on April 04, 2025 while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves increased to $ 10,699.4 million.

The SBP held reserves increased by $ 23 million to $ 10,699.4 million as of 4 April 2025, the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $ 5,053.3 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review shown.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 28, 2025, were $ 15,579.7 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves were recorded as $ 10,676.3 million while $ 4,903.4 million were held by the commercial banks.