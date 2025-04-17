Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.66 Billion

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,662 million as of April 11, 2025 while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves shrunk to $ 10,572.4 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,662 million as of April 11, 2025 while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves shrunk to $ 10,572.4 million.

“During the week ended on 11-Apr-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 127 million to US$ 10,572.

4 million due to external debt repayments,“ the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $ 5,089.6 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review shown.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 04, 2025, were $ 15,752.7 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,699.4 million while reserves of $ 5,053.3 million were held by the commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

33 seconds ago
 Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition f ..

Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solution ..

35 seconds ago
 IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA ca ..

IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA case

36 seconds ago
 Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC to ..

Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told

25 seconds ago
 CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

27 seconds ago
 2 female students killed in train accident

2 female students killed in train accident

28 seconds ago
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super ..

Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU

29 seconds ago
 Education board sets new standards in exams

Education board sets new standards in exams

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

5 minutes ago
 King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successf ..

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May

15 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for E ..

Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business