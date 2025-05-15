The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 15,613.8 million while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also rose to $ 10,403.1 million as of May 09, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 15,613.8 million while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also rose to $ 10,403.1 million as of May 09, 2025.

“SBP reserves increased by US$ 71 million to US$ 10,403.1 million“ during the week ended on May 09, 2025, the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

It is pertinent to mention that SBP has received the 2nd tranche of $ 1,023 million from the IMF under EFF program on May 13, 2025 but it is not included in the reserve position for the mentioned week.

According to the central bank, the amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 16th May 2025.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also inched up to $ 5,210.7 million, the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review shown.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 02, 2025, were $ 15,482.6 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,332.5 million while reserves of $ 5,150.1 million were held by the commercial banks.