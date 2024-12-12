Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 16.6 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,600.9 million while the SBP reserves slightly increased to $ 12,050.8 million as of December 06, 2024.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,600.9 million while the SBP reserves slightly increased to $ 12,050.8 million as of December 06, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by SBP increased by $13 million to $12,050.

8 million during the week ended on December 06, 2024.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, during the week under review, were recorded as $4,550.1 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 29, 2024, were $16,620 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $12,038.3 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $4,581.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank November December Million

Recent Stories

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

5 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

10 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International ..

1 minute ago
 CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution b ..

CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum

1 minute ago
 Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line

Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line

1 minute ago
HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 bi ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion

6 minutes ago
 272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

1 minute ago
 APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on G ..

APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on Gems’ City

1 minute ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

1 minute ago
 Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern fa ..

Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business