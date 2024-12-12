(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,600.9 million while the SBP reserves slightly increased to $ 12,050.8 million as of December 06, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by SBP increased by $13 million to $12,050.

8 million during the week ended on December 06, 2024.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, during the week under review, were recorded as $4,550.1 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 29, 2024, were $16,620 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $12,038.3 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $4,581.7 million.