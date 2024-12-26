The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan recorded as US$ 16,371.5 million as of December 20, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank stood at $ 11,853.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan recorded as US$ 16,371.5 million as of December 20, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank stood at $ 11,853.5 million.

“During the week ended on 20-Dec-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 228 million to US$ 11,853.

5 million due to external debt repayments,” the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday. The break up shows that net foreign reserves of $ 4,518 million were held by commercial banks during the week under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 13, 2024, were $ 16,632.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 12,081.5 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $ 4,551.2 million.