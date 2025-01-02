Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $16.41 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,408.7 million as of December 27, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,710.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,408.7 million as of December 27, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,710.5 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, Thursday, reported that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by US$ 143 million to US$ 11,710.

5 million due to external debt repayments” during the week ended on December 27, 2024.

The break up shows that net foreign reserves of $ 4,698.2 million were held by commercial banks during the week under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 20, 2024, were $ 16,371.5 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,853.5 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $ 4,518 million.

