KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,377.8 million as of January 3, 2025 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,695.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, Thursday, reported that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by

US$ 15 million to US$ 11,695.

2 million” during the week ended on January 03, 2025.

Meanwhile, the commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,682.6 million during the period under review, the break up shown.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 27, 2024, were $ 16,408.7 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,710.5 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $ 4,698.2 million.