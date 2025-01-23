Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 16.19 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,189.3 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,448.7 million as of 17 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,189.3 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,448.7 million as of 17 January 2025.

The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by US$ 276 million to US$ 11,448.

7 million due to external debt repayments” during the week ended on January 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, the break up of the foreign reserves position shows that, commercial banks held net foreign reserves of

$ 4,740.6 million during the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 10, 2024, were $ 16,450.9 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,725 million while net reserves of $ 4,725.9 million were held by commercial banks.

 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion

