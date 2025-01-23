Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 16.19 Billion
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,189.3 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,448.7 million as of 17 January 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,189.3 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,448.7 million as of 17 January 2025.
The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by US$ 276 million to US$ 11,448.
7 million due to external debt repayments” during the week ended on January 17, 2025.
Meanwhile, the break up of the foreign reserves position shows that, commercial banks held net foreign reserves of
$ 4,740.6 million during the period under review.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 10, 2024, were $ 16,450.9 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,725 million while net reserves of $ 4,725.9 million were held by commercial banks.
Recent Stories
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors
Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14
Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah
Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign
Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..
UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs
More Stories From Business
-
COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term44 minutes ago
-
Public dissemination of financial results by unlisted SECP licensed Companies54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi60 minutes ago
-
FPCCI for investing in human resource development1 hour ago
-
KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues1 hour ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring economic stability: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Pakistan should maximize capitalization of export potential: Envoy1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI suggests measures to revive housing sector1 hour ago
-
LCCI unveils online Membership Renewal System1 hour ago
-
OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad2 hours ago