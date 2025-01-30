Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 16.05 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 07:55 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,052.1 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,372.4 million as of 24 January 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by US$ 76 million to US$ 11,372.

4 million due to external debt repayments” during the week ended on January 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the break up of the foreign reserves position shows that, commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,679.7 million during the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 17, 2024, were $ 16,189.3 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,448.7 million while net reserves of $ 4,740.6 million were held by commercial banks.

