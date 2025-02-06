Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 16.04 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:43 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,044.1 million while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 11,418.3 million during the week ended on January 31, 2025
The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “increased by US$ 46 million to US$ 11,418.
3 million” as of January 31, 2025. The breakup of the foreign reserves position shows that commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,625.8 million during the period under review.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 24, 2025, were $ 16,052.1 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,372.4 million while net reserves of $ 4,679.7 million were held by commercial banks.
