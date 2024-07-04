Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Increased To $ 14.57 Billion
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,573 million while the foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,389.5 million as of June 28, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,573 million while the foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,389.5 million as of June 28, 2024.
"The SBP reserves increased by US$ 494 million to US$ 9,389.
5 million due to official inflows from multilateral agencies," a statement issued here on Thursday by the central bank informed and added that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,183.5 million, during the week ended on June 28, 2024.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 21, 2024, were $ 14,207.3 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,895.8 million while $ 5,311.5 million were held by commercial banks.
