KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,645.2 million as of August 9, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,272.6 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 119 million to $ 9,272.

6 million during the week ended on August 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,372.6 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 02, 2024, were $ 14,471.9 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,153.3 million while $ 5,318.6 million were held by commercial banks.