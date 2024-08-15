Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Increase To $ 14.645 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to $ 14.645 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,645.2 million as of August 9, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,272.6 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,645.2 million as of August 9, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,272.6 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 119 million to $ 9,272.

6 million during the week ended on August 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,372.6 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 02, 2024, were $ 14,471.9 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,153.3 million while $ 5,318.6 million were held by commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank August Million

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

7 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

7 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

7 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

7 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

7 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

7 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

8 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

8 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

8 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

8 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business