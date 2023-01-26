UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 9.45 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 9,453.2 million in the week ending on 20 January 2023

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 9,453.2 million in the week ending on 20 January 2023.

The central bank, in a statement issued here on Thursday, stated that the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were US$ 3,678.4 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,774.8 million.

SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 923 million to US$ 3,678.4 million due to external debt repayments in the mentioned period, the statement said.

In the previous week ended on January 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 10,443.6 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,601.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,842.4 million.

