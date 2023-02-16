(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose by $276 million to $3.193 billion in the week which culminated on February 10, the central on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks closed at $5.5bn on the aforementioned date, bringing the country's total liquid foreign reserves to $8.7bn.