Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 8.70 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 8.70 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose by $276 million to $3.193 billion in the week which culminated on February 10, the central on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks closed at $5.5bn on the aforementioned date, bringing the country's total liquid foreign reserves to $8.7bn.

