KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 8,726.5 million during the week ended on February 17, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, stated that reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 66 million to rise to US$ 3,258.

5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were at US$ 5,468 million.

In the previous week ended on February 10, total liquid foreign reserves hold by the country were US$ 8,702.2 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 3,192.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,509.3 million.