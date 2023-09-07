Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach 13.126 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach 13.126 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,126.7 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,779.3 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,126.7 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,779.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 70 million to $ 7,779.

3 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on September 01, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,347.4 million, it added. In the previous week ending on August 25, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,171.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,849.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,321.8 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank August September Million

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

7 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

8 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

9 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

22 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

9 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

9 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

9 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

8 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

22 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

8 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business