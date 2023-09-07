The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,126.7 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,779.3 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,126.7 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,779.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 70 million to $ 7,779.

3 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on September 01, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,347.4 million, it added. In the previous week ending on August 25, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,171.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,849.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,321.8 million.