Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $13.03 Billion

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.03 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach US$ 13,030.8 million while reserves held by the central bank stood at

$7,615.4 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach US$ 13,030.8 million while reserves held by the central bank stood at

$7,615.4 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 21 million to US$ 7,615.

4 million during the week ended on September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,415.4 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on September 22, 2023, were US$ 13.162 billion.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7.636 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5.525 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank September Billion Million

Recent Stories

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

2 minutes ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

2 minutes ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

2 minutes ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

16 seconds ago
 AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

18 seconds ago
DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

19 seconds ago
 ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

21 seconds ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

23 seconds ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

8 seconds ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

18 minutes ago
 'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured ..

'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured'

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Business