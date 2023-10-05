The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach US$ 13,030.8 million while reserves held by the central bank stood at

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach US$ 13,030.8 million while reserves held by the central bank stood at

$7,615.4 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 21 million to US$ 7,615.

4 million during the week ended on September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,415.4 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on September 22, 2023, were US$ 13.162 billion.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7.636 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5.525 billion.