Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 12.53 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 12.53 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of the country on Thursday stood at US$ 12,535.5 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,396.7 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of the country on Thursday stood at US$ 12,535.5 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,396.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 115 million to $ 7,396.

7 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on November 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,138.8 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 3, 2023, were US$ 12,614.2 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,511.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,102.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank November Million

Recent Stories

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

4 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

2 minutes ago
 Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

2 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

2 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

2 minutes ago
Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's d ..

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's daunting regional challenges

12 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUT ..

Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

12 minutes ago
 British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry adviso ..

British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

12 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

12 minutes ago
 Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business