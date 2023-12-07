Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $12.107 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 09:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$12,107.1 million while the central bank held the reserves of $7,020.2 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 237 million to $7,020.

2 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on December 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,086.9 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 24, 2023, were $12.39 billion. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7.257 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.136 billion.

