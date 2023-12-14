The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$12,206.4 million while the reserves held by the central bank stood at $7,040.8 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$12,206.4 million while the reserves held by the central bank stood at $7,040.8 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by

$21 million to $7,040.

8 million during the week ended on December 08, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also inched up to reach $5,165.6 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 01, 2023, were $12.107 billion. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7.02 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.087 billion.