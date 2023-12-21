The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 12,068.4 million while the reserves held by the central bank reached $ 6,904.8 million in the week ended on December 15, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 12,068.4 million while the reserves held by the central bank reached $ 6,904.8 million in the week ended on December 15, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by

$ 136 million to $ 6,904.

8 million due to debt repayments during the week under review. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks remained $ 5,163.6 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 08, 2023, were $12,206.4 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,040.8 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,165.6 million.