Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.256 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.256 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,256.6 million while reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,154.8 million in the week ended on January 05, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,256.6 million while reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,154.8 million in the week ended on January 05, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 66 million to $ 8,154.

8 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,101.8 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 29, 2023, were $ 13,220.6 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,221.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 4,999.4 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank January December Million

Recent Stories

Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival ..

Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival to enrich minds on Jan 13-14 a ..

3 minutes ago
 Freelancers to start receiving payments from PayPa ..

Freelancers to start receiving payments from PayPal in February: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Champions Cup fixtures and tables

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

1 hour ago
 Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 20 ..

Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour to Australia

1 hour ago
 SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, emplo ..

SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' ..

Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' visit to Madina Munawarah

1 hour ago
KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign ..

KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign in merged districts; Dr. Aamer ..

1 hour ago
 Universities have to produce strong business commu ..

Universities have to produce strong business community: VC SMIU

2 hours ago
 Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Blac ..

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Black Sea mines

2 hours ago
 Current weather causes viral infections: Health ex ..

Current weather causes viral infections: Health experts

2 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for election

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business