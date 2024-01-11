The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,256.6 million while reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,154.8 million in the week ended on January 05, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,256.6 million while reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,154.8 million in the week ended on January 05, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 66 million to $ 8,154.

8 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,101.8 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 29, 2023, were $ 13,220.6 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,221.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 4,999.4 million.