Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.26 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,262.5 million in the week ended on January 26, 2024, while foreign reserves held by the State Bank reached $ 8,216.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,262.5 million in the week ended on January 26, 2024, while foreign reserves held by the State Bank reached $ 8,216.5 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $ 54 million to $ 8,216.

5 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,046 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 19, 2024, were $ 13,341.4 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,270.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,070.9 million.

