Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.149 Billion

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to US$ 13,149.1 million in the week ended on February 9, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,056.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to US$ 13,149.1 million in the week ended on February 9, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,056.5 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 13 million to $ 8,056.5 million during the week under review.

Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,092.6 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 2, 2024, were $ 13,097.6 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,044 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,053.6 million.

