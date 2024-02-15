Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.149 Billion
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to US$ 13,149.1 million in the week ended on February 9, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,056.5 million
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to US$ 13,149.1 million in the week ended on February 9, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,056.5 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 13 million to $ 8,056.5 million during the week under review.
Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,092.6 million.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 2, 2024, were $ 13,097.6 million.
Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,044 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,053.6 million.
Recent Stories
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to business heights
Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report
LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices
PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for economy revival
M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research
FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates his bail
TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president
PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds
PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'
More Stories From Business
-
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee2 minutes ago
-
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development13 minutes ago
-
Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to business heights15 minutes ago
-
LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices14 minutes ago
-
PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for economy revival14 minutes ago
-
TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president38 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds38 minutes ago
-
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill1 hour ago
-
EU cuts growth and inflation forecasts for 20242 hours ago
-
Steel industry acknowledge Prime Minister for assuring support.3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,133 points4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar3 hours ago